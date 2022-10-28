28.10.2022 16:09:16

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Zwar habe es keine Überraschungen gegeben, doch sorge der Ausblick der Fluggesellschaft für Zuversicht, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 06:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 06:25 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,37 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

