International Consolidated Airlines Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Zwar habe es keine Überraschungen gegeben, doch sorge der Ausblick der Fluggesellschaft für Zuversicht, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 06:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 06:25 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,35
|-2,64%
