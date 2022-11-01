International Consolidated Airlines Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 155 auf 165 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der Airline-Holding sei 50 Prozent besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognose (EPS) für 2022./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 18:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 18:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
