FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals an./ag/ngu



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / 06:39 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.