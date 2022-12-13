International Consolidated Airlines Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 140 auf 155 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Analysten Andy Chu und Jaime Rowbotham rechnen in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023 im europäischen Transportsektor generell mit größeren Schwankungen. Für die erste Hälfte sind sie besonders skeptisch und setzen auf Vinci, DSV, Deutsche Post und Ryanair. Easyjet sowie International Distributions Service sehen die Experten derweil als überzeugende Verkaufsempfehlungen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / 04:31 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,58
|2,37%
