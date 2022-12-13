13.12.2022 10:18:00

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 140 auf 155 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Analysten Andy Chu und Jaime Rowbotham rechnen in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023 im europäischen Transportsektor generell mit größeren Schwankungen. Für die erste Hälfte sind sie besonders skeptisch und setzen auf Vinci, DSV, Deutsche Post und Ryanair. Easyjet sowie International Distributions Service sehen die Experten derweil als überzeugende Verkaufsempfehlungen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / 04:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,53 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10:18 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.12.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.11.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
31.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,58 2,37% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

