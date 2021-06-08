NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 190 auf 204 Pence angehoben. Mit seinen geänderten Empfehlungen für Aktien von Fluggesellschaften favorisiert Analyst Patrick Creuset Billigflieger vor Netzwerk-Airlines. IAG sei operativ zwar gut positioniert, etwa mit Blick auf die Atlantik-Routen, Kostensenkungen und wettbewerbsfähigen Kurzstreckenmarken. Die Bewertung spiegele dies aber schon recht gut wider, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ajx/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2021 / 21:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.