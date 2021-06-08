08.06.2021 07:19:44

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 190 auf 204 Pence angehoben. Mit seinen geänderten Empfehlungen für Aktien von Fluggesellschaften favorisiert Analyst Patrick Creuset Billigflieger vor Netzwerk-Airlines. IAG sei operativ zwar gut positioniert, etwa mit Blick auf die Atlantik-Routen, Kostensenkungen und wettbewerbsfähigen Kurzstreckenmarken. Die Bewertung spiegele dies aber schon recht gut wider, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.06.2021 / 21:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,04 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,97 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3,70%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,97 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,70%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

07:19 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,35 1,29% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

07:47 Orsted Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:39 Ryanair buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:19 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:03 GEA Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:57 Lufthansa Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.21 Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.21 Orsted Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.06.21 METRO (St add Baader Bank
07.06.21 1&1 Halten DZ BANK
07.06.21 DIC Asset buy Baader Bank
07.06.21 Orsted buy Kepler Cheuvreux
07.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.21 Akzo Nobel Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Air Liquide Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 voestalpine neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 CTS Eventim Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
07.06.21 Symrise Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Evonik Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Givaudan Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 ExxonMobil Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 AstraZeneca buy UBS AG
07.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser buy UBS AG
07.06.21 Prosus buy UBS AG
07.06.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A buy UBS AG
07.06.21 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.06.21 AstraZeneca Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Novartis Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 voestalpine Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser market-perform Bernstein Research
07.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Outperform Bernstein Research
07.06.21 Roche Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Iberdrola SA Outperform Bernstein Research
07.06.21 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Outperform Bernstein Research
07.06.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Bernstein Research
07.06.21 RWE Outperform Bernstein Research
07.06.21 NORMA Group Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
07.06.21 ArcelorMittal Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Klöckner & Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Salzgitter Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 thyssenkrupp Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 K+S Hold Warburg Research
07.06.21 HHLA Hold Warburg Research
07.06.21 Commerzbank Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.06.21 SYNLAB buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.06.21 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.06.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy UBS AG
07.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen