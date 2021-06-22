22.06.2021 16:54:35

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group anlässlich einer Fachkonferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 204 Pence belassen. Der Fokus habe unter anderem auf der Entwicklung des Flugverkehrs, den Investitionen und dem strategischen Ausblick der Airline-Holding gelegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / 14:36 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,04 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,95 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,50%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,95 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,83%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

16:54 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,33 2,87% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:56 Pernod Ricard Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16:54 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:42 Pernod Ricard buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:50 easyJet buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:49 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:40 BAT Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:14 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
13:12 Deutsche Post Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12:56 Uniper buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:56 RWE buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:55 Air France-KLM Neutral UBS AG
12:55 Diageo buy UBS AG
12:49 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
12:35 Deutsche Börse Neutral UBS AG
12:34 Deutsche Post buy UBS AG
12:32 EON buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:32 Engie (ex GDF Suez Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:26 National Grid buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:25 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:25 Enel buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:19 BASF kaufen DZ BANK
12:12 Iberdrola SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:07 BASF Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11:16 LEG Immobilien buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:14 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:08 TUI Underperform Bernstein Research
11:06 Diageo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:01 Microsoft buy UBS AG
10:58 WACKER CHEMIE buy Warburg Research
10:16 Volkswagen (VW) vz market-perform Bernstein Research
10:15 Symrise Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:56 Brenntag buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:54 Henkel vz buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:43 Lufthansa market-perform Bernstein Research
09:41 Zalando buy Baader Bank
09:22 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:22 BHP Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:20 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:18 Prosus overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:21 Deutsche Post overweight Barclays Capital
08:20 Reckitt Benckiser overweight Barclays Capital
08:20 Beiersdorf overweight Barclays Capital
21.06.21 Siemens Healthineers overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.06.21 Fraport Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.06.21 HelloFresh buy Kepler Cheuvreux
21.06.21 EON buy Kepler Cheuvreux
21.06.21 easyJet Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
21.06.21 Knorr-Bremse Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.21 KION GROUP Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.21 WACKER CHEMIE kaufen DZ BANK
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen