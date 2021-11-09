NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis leicht an. Die jüngsten Verkehrsdaten zeigten Verbesserungen, IAG verbrenne aber nach wie vor zu viele Barmittel./ajx/he



