09.11.2021 21:06:18

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis leicht an. Die jüngsten Verkehrsdaten zeigten Verbesserungen, IAG verbrenne aber nach wie vor zu viele Barmittel./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2021 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,75 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8,42%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1,75 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,42%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

21:06 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:09 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,05 -0,15% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

21:06 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20:28 Schaeffler Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18:38 Lufthansa Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18:35 KRONES Kaufen DZ BANK
18:34 Fraport Halten DZ BANK
17:30 Siemens Energy Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17:29 Siemens Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:55 TAKKT Halten DZ BANK
15:39 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Kaufen DZ BANK
15:38 United Internet Kaufen DZ BANK
15:38 GEA Kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
15:37 BioNTech Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:14 Brenntag Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:14 Bayer Kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
15:14 1&1 Halten DZ BANK
14:25 HAMBORNER REIT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:22 Covestro Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:20 BMW Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:09 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14:08 KRONES Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:57 NORMA Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:57 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:56 BHP Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:55 Daimler Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:54 Covestro Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:54 Euronext NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:53 Henkel vz. Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:52 Siemens Healthineers Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:52 Siemens Energy Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:51 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:33 Siemens Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:30 Vonovia Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
13:29 Porsche Kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12:29 1&1 Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:19 JCDecaux Sell UBS AG
12:17 Roche Neutral UBS AG
12:15 Schaeffler Neutral UBS AG
11:56 Bayer Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:56 Medios Buy Warburg Research
11:55 Covestro Buy Baader Bank
11:54 CompuGroup Medical Reduce Baader Bank
11:53 Henkel vz. Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:51 TAG Immobilien Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:51 Medios Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:50 Fraport Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:50 Bayer Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:48 TAG Immobilien Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:47 Henkel vz. Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:46 BAT Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:20 Fraport Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen