International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis leicht an. Die jüngsten Verkehrsdaten zeigten Verbesserungen, IAG verbrenne aber nach wie vor zu viele Barmittel./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2021 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,42%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,42%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
