NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Die zuletzt deutlichen Kursverluste von Aktien aus dem Luftfahrtsektor gingen klar auf den Ukraine-Krieg zurück, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sowohl die Verbraucher als auch die europäischen Fluggesellschaften litten unter den Preissteigerungen, insbesondere für Öl und Gas, letztere zusätzlich unter der Sperrung des russischen Luftraums. Ryanair und Wizz Air sieht Perry weiter als langfristige strukturelle Branchengewinner./gl/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 20:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 20:53 / GMT





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.