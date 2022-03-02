02.03.2022 09:07:05

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Die zuletzt deutlichen Kursverluste von Aktien aus dem Luftfahrtsektor gingen klar auf den Ukraine-Krieg zurück, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sowohl die Verbraucher als auch die europäischen Fluggesellschaften litten unter den Preissteigerungen, insbesondere für Öl und Gas, letztere zusätzlich unter der Sperrung des russischen Luftraums. Ryanair und Wizz Air sieht Perry weiter als langfristige strukturelle Branchengewinner./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 20:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 20:53 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,67 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1,61 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
David Perry 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

