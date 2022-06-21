International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer Konferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 Pence belassen. Die Aussagen der Airline-Holding hinsichtlich starken Verkehrs- und Ertragstrends im Sommer stimmten mit seinen Branchenansichten überein, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.06.2022 / 14:48 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,62 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,41
|10,05%
