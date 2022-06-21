21.06.2022 18:28:02

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer Konferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 Pence belassen. Die Aussagen der Airline-Holding hinsichtlich starken Verkehrs- und Ertragstrends im Sommer stimmten mit seinen Branchenansichten überein, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.06.2022 / 14:48 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1,62 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,43 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

