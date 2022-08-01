01.08.2022 10:48:19

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 138 auf 136 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf die jüngsten Kapazitäts- und Preisdaten der Fluggesellschaft hob Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitdar) ein wenig an. Dagegen senkte er angesichts höherer Zinsen und Betriebsmittelabflüsse die Barmittelschätzungen (FCF)./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 17:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1,36 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,38 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:25 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,37 -1,62% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

