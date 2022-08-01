NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 138 auf 136 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf die jüngsten Kapazitäts- und Preisdaten der Fluggesellschaft hob Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitdar) ein wenig an. Dagegen senkte er angesichts höherer Zinsen und Betriebsmittelabflüsse die Barmittelschätzungen (FCF)./gl/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 17:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



