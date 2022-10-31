International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach den vorgelegten Quartalszahlen von 1,40 auf 1,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Alles in allem sei der Geschäftsbericht der Fluggesellschaft positiv gewesen mit einer starken Profitabilität und einer sich ins vierte Quartal hinein fortsetzenden Nachfrage, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Schätzungen angehoben und liege nun rund zehn Prozent über den Unternehmenszielen. Viele Investoren warteten nun aber ab, was die weitere Nachfrage angehe, schrieb er und verwies auf rezessionsbedingten Druck im kommenden Jahr./ck/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 20:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,45 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,45%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,54%
|Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|07:57
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:57
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07:57
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,36
|1,11%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:09
|BASF Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:59
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:58
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:57
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:51
|Kering Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:42
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|Befesa Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:21
|Software Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:19
|AB InBev Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:10
|Glencore Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06:51
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.22
|Reckitt Benckiser Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.22
|Prosus Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|SAFRAN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|Airbus Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|DIC Asset Reduce
|Baader Bank
|28.10.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|DWS Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Eni Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Airbus Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|McDonald's Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Beiersdorf Sell
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Software Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|TotalEnergies Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|PUMA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|McDonald's Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|AB InBev Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.22
|AXA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Santander Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.22
|Airbus Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.