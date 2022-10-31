31.10.2022 07:57:44

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach den vorgelegten Quartalszahlen von 1,40 auf 1,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Alles in allem sei der Geschäftsbericht der Fluggesellschaft positiv gewesen mit einer starken Profitabilität und einer sich ins vierte Quartal hinein fortsetzenden Nachfrage, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Schätzungen angehoben und liege nun rund zehn Prozent über den Unternehmenszielen. Viele Investoren warteten nun aber ab, was die weitere Nachfrage angehe, schrieb er und verwies auf rezessionsbedingten Druck im kommenden Jahr./ck/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 20:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1,45 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
7,45%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1,36 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,54%
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

