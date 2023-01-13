International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 165 auf 180 Pence angehoben. Analyst Jarrod Castle zeigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie weiterhin zuversichtlich für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften. Als Gründe nannte er unter anderem das anhaltende Wachstum des Flugverkehrs, die jüngsten Währungsentwicklungen, sinkende Ölpreise und immer noch attraktive Bewertungen. Für die Aktie der Airline-Holding IAG sieht er allerdings nicht mehr genug Aufwärtspotenzial, um sie weiter zum Kauf zu empfehlen./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 04:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 04:23 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,68
|3,10%
