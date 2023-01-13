13.01.2023 11:03:12

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 165 auf 180 Pence angehoben. Analyst Jarrod Castle zeigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie weiterhin zuversichtlich für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften. Als Gründe nannte er unter anderem das anhaltende Wachstum des Flugverkehrs, die jüngsten Währungsentwicklungen, sinkende Ölpreise und immer noch attraktive Bewertungen. Für die Aktie der Airline-Holding IAG sieht er allerdings nicht mehr genug Aufwärtspotenzial, um sie weiter zum Kauf zu empfehlen./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 04:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 04:23 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,77 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,68 3,10%

