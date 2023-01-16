NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,70 auf 2,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Schnitt hob der Experte seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Branche für die Geschäftsjahre 2022 und 2023 um 12 Prozent und 5 Prozent an. Seine Kursziele steigen im Schnitt um 8 Prozent. Gowers setzt fundamental vor allem auf Lufthansa, Ryanair und Wizz Air. Kurzfristig sieht er aber auch bei Air France-KLM und IAG Kurspotenzial, weshalb die Aktien den Status "Positiv Catalyst Watch" haben./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 19:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.