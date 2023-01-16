16.01.2023 07:13:15

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,70 auf 2,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Schnitt hob der Experte seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Branche für die Geschäftsjahre 2022 und 2023 um 12 Prozent und 5 Prozent an. Seine Kursziele steigen im Schnitt um 8 Prozent. Gowers setzt fundamental vor allem auf Lufthansa, Ryanair und Wizz Air. Kurzfristig sieht er aber auch bei Air France-KLM und IAG Kurspotenzial, weshalb die Aktien den Status "Positiv Catalyst Watch" haben./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 19:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,74 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14,71%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1,72 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,04%
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,72 -2,41%

