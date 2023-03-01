NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 2,00 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe ordentlich abgeschnitten, doch die Übernahme von Air Europa lasse noch einige Fragen offen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zu diesem Thema habe die Analystenkonferenz zu den Zahlen wenig neue Informationen enthalten./gl/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 22:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2023 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.