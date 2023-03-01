01.03.2023 08:01:54

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 2,00 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe ordentlich abgeschnitten, doch die Übernahme von Air Europa lasse noch einige Fragen offen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zu diesem Thema habe die Analystenkonferenz zu den Zahlen wenig neue Informationen enthalten./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 22:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,76 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1,77 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

