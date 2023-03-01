International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 2,00 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe ordentlich abgeschnitten, doch die Übernahme von Air Europa lasse noch einige Fragen offen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zu diesem Thema habe die Analystenkonferenz zu den Zahlen wenig neue Informationen enthalten./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 22:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|08:03
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:03
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:03
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,77
|0,57%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:22
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:16
|Sixt Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:15
|AIXTRON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:06
|Salesforce Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:04
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:03
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:59
|Renault Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:58
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:54
|NEL ASA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:49
|freenet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:33
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:52
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:52
|Siemens Energy Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.23
|Bayer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.23
|NEL ASA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.02.23
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.02.23
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.02.23
|Sixt Add
|Baader Bank
|28.02.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.02.23
|L'Oréal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.23
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.02.23
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.23
|NEL ASA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.23
|Sixt Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.23
|Santander Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.23
|GSK Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Nestlé Buy
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|NEL ASA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.23
|Beiersdorf Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|SAFRAN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.23
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Fresenius Buy
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|Mercedes-Benz Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Santander Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|BBVA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|easyJet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.23
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.02.23
|adidas Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|HelloFresh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.02.23
|Zur Rose Add
|Baader Bank
|28.02.23
|Eni Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.23
|Allianz Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.23
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG