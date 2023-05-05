NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der angehobene Ebit-Ausblick sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Jahr 2023 steigen lassen./gl/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.