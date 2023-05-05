International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der angehobene Ebit-Ausblick sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Jahr 2023 steigen lassen./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
2,40 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
1,66 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
44,58%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
1,72 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,41%
|
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|09:30
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:10
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:30
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:10
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:10
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09:30
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,72
|2,56%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:00
|adidas Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:56
|UniCredit Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:56
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:38
|Basler Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:36
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:34
|GEA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:30
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:29
|GEA Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:28
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:19
|AB InBev Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:19
|Novo Nordisk Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:18
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:18
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:17
|Bayer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:17
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:14
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:11
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09:10
|adidas Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:10
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:08
|Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:58
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:57
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:26
|adidas Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:59
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:58
|KRONES Buy
|Baader Bank
|07:48
|Henkel vz. Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:44
|Flutter Entertainment Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:42
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:38
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:38
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:31
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:29
|UniCredit Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:23
|AB InBev Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:21
|AB InBev Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:17
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:15
|Zalando Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:11
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:10
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Lufthansa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|freenet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.23
|Lenzing add
|Baader Bank
|04.05.23
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group