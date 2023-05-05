05.05.2023 09:30:06

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der angehobene Ebit-Ausblick sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Jahr 2023 steigen lassen./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
1,66 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
44,58%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1,72 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,41%
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

09:30 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:10 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.04.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
05.04.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,72 2,56% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

10:00 adidas Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:56 UniCredit Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:56 adidas Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:38 Basler Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:36 Henkel vz. Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:34 GEA Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:30 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:29 GEA Underperform RBC Capital Markets
09:28 A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:19 AB InBev Outperform Bernstein Research
09:19 Novo Nordisk Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09:18 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09:18 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09:17 Bayer Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:17 GEA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:14 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:11 adidas Reduce Baader Bank
09:10 adidas Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09:10 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
09:08 Software Hold Warburg Research
08:58 flatexDEGIRO Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:57 HUGO BOSS Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:26 adidas Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:06 Air France-KLM Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:59 Air France-KLM Underperform Bernstein Research
07:58 KRONES Buy Baader Bank
07:48 Henkel vz. Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:44 Flutter Entertainment Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:42 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:38 Fraport Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:38 MorphoSys Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:31 Swiss Re Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:29 UniCredit Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:23 AB InBev Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:21 AB InBev Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07:21 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:17 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:15 Zalando Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:11 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:10 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.23 Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.23 Lufthansa Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.23 Rheinmetall Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.23 freenet Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.23 HUGO BOSS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.23 Infineon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.23 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.23 Scout24 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.05.23 Lenzing add Baader Bank
04.05.23 Henkel vz. Neutral Credit Suisse Group
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen