International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen und erhöhten Jahreszielen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die Airline habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Auch die Buchungszahlen für die Sommersaison seien ermutigend./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:01 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
1,80 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
1,71 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
1,49 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,72
|2,56%
