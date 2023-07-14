NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat den Aktien der International Airlines Group den Status "Positive Catalyst Watch" verliehen und rechnet mit Blick auf die anstehenden Quartalszahlen kurzfristig mit positiven Nachrichten. Die fundamentale Einstufung blieb beim Kursziel von 2,50 Euro auf "Neutral". Die europäischen Netzwerk-Fluggesellschaften dürften im Zuge der bevorstehenden Berichtssaison die starke Passagiernachfrage hervorheben, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Obwohl der Sektor im bisherigen Jahresverlauf bereits einen Wertzuwachs von mehr als einem Viertel verzeichnet habe, bleibe er trotz einiger kurzfristiger Risiken und mittelfristiger Anlegersorgen um die Nachhaltigkeit der Nachfrage optimistisch./edh/ag



