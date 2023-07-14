International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat den Aktien der International Airlines Group den Status "Positive Catalyst Watch" verliehen und rechnet mit Blick auf die anstehenden Quartalszahlen kurzfristig mit positiven Nachrichten. Die fundamentale Einstufung blieb beim Kursziel von 2,50 Euro auf "Neutral". Die europäischen Netzwerk-Fluggesellschaften dürften im Zuge der bevorstehenden Berichtssaison die starke Passagiernachfrage hervorheben, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Obwohl der Sektor im bisherigen Jahresverlauf bereits einen Wertzuwachs von mehr als einem Viertel verzeichnet habe, bleibe er trotz einiger kurzfristiger Risiken und mittelfristiger Anlegersorgen um die Nachhaltigkeit der Nachfrage optimistisch./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2023 / 20:11 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.07.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
-
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
1,82 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,82
|-0,33%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
