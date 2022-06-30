International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die französische Fluggesellschaft Air France-KLM bleibt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie eine negative Empfehlung des Analysten Alexander Irving, nun noch ergänzt mit der abgestuften Lufthansa. IAG und die Billigflieger sieht der Experte aber weiter optimistisch, allen voran seine Top-Empfehlung Wizz Air./tih/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2022 / 22:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2022 / 04:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
