30.06.2022 10:02:25

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die französische Fluggesellschaft Air France-KLM bleibt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie eine negative Empfehlung des Analysten Alexander Irving, nun noch ergänzt mit der abgestuften Lufthansa. IAG und die Billigflieger sieht der Experte aber weiter optimistisch, allen voran seine Top-Empfehlung Wizz Air./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2022 / 22:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2022 / 04:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
50,85%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

10:02 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,27 -3,46% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

10:03 Ahold Delhaize Outperform Bernstein Research
10:03 Ryanair Outperform Bernstein Research
10:02 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
10:01 easyJet Outperform Bernstein Research
10:00 Air France-KLM Underperform Bernstein Research
09:59 Lufthansa Underperform Bernstein Research
09:17 Commerzbank Overweight Morgan Stanley
08:41 FedEx Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:40 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:24 AT & S kaufen Erste Group Bank
07:59 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:46 BBVA Buy UBS AG
07:45 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:09 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:02 Delivery Hero Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.06.22 Siemens Healthineers Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Deutsche Börse Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Schaeffler Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.06.22 LANXESS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.06.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Buy UBS AG
29.06.22 Vonovia Buy UBS AG
29.06.22 LEG Immobilien Buy UBS AG
29.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
29.06.22 Nike Overweight Barclays Capital
29.06.22 Flutter Entertainment Overweight Barclays Capital
29.06.22 Netflix Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Mercedes-Benz Group Outperform Bernstein Research
29.06.22 HORNBACH Kaufen DZ BANK
29.06.22 Deutsche Börse Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.22 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.22 Rolls-Royce Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.06.22 Givaudan Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.06.22 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.06.22 HORNBACH Buy Warburg Research
29.06.22 PUMA Buy Warburg Research
29.06.22 Credit Suisse Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.06.22 Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Prosus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.06.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.06.22 Givaudan Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.22 Akzo Nobel Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.06.22 Reckitt Benckiser Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.06.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.22 Reckitt Benckiser Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.06.22 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen