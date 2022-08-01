International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 180 Pence gesenkt. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Outperform" belassen. Der kurzfristige Umsatz der Fluggesellschaft pro angebotenem Sitzplatzkilometer sei solide gewesen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seines Erachtens ist die Aktie ein hochwertiges Investment unter den Fluggesellschaften und die Trends für den Sommer unterstützten dies. Sowohl der Nachholbedarf als auch die verbesserte Wettbewerbsstruktur trügen zu verbesserten Renditen bei. Die Unternehmensgruppe sei auf gutem Weg zu einem positiven operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) in diesem Jahr./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2022 / 17:36 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / 04:15 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
