NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG nach einer Befragung europäischer Erwachsener zu ihrer Reisebereitschaft auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Kurzfristig bleibe die Situation für die Tourismus-Branche eine Herausforderung, aber für 2022 sei Optimismus spürbar, schrieben Analyst David Perry und seine Kollegen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die britisch-spanische Fluggesellschafts-Holding IAG sei unter anderem wegen starker Kostensenkungen eine seiner positiven Empfehlungen./tih/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 21:41 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 00:15 / EDT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.