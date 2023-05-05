NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 2,60 Euro belassen. Auf den aktualisierten Ausblick dürften die Anleger positiv reagieren, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford am Freitag nach Zahlen. Die Ziele für Überschuss und Zinsergebnis lägen über den Erwartungen. Auch die gestiegene Kernkapitalquote rage positiv heraus./ag/ajx



