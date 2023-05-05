05.05.2023 13:40:33

Intesa Sanpaolo Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 2,60 Euro belassen. Auf den aktualisierten Ausblick dürften die Anleger positiv reagieren, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford am Freitag nach Zahlen. Die Ziele für Überschuss und Zinsergebnis lägen über den Erwartungen. Auch die gestiegene Kernkapitalquote rage positiv heraus./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:55 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:55 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold 		Kurs*:
2,35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10,45%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
2,42 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,64%
Analyst Name::
Benjie Creelan-Sandford 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,42 2,63% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

