Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 2,60 Euro belassen. Auf den aktualisierten Ausblick dürften die Anleger positiv reagieren, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford am Freitag nach Zahlen. Die Ziele für Überschuss und Zinsergebnis lägen über den Erwartungen. Auch die gestiegene Kernkapitalquote rage positiv heraus./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:55 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:55 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Hold
|
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
2,60 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
2,35 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
10,45%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
2,42 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,64%
|
Analyst Name::
Benjie Creelan-Sandford
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,42
|2,63%
