17.03.2022 15:03:05

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe weitere Details ihres Russland-Engagements vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe das Geldhaus darauf verzichtet, ein Extremszenario für die Kernkapitalquote offenzulegen, wie es die Konkurrentin Unicredit getan habe./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 18:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,15 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
25,44%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2,05 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,68%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,05 -1,37% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

