Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe weitere Details ihres Russland-Engagements vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe das Geldhaus darauf verzichtet, ein Extremszenario für die Kernkapitalquote offenzulegen, wie es die Konkurrentin Unicredit getan habe./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 18:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,44%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,68%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|15:03
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,05
|-1,37%
