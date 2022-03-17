NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe weitere Details ihres Russland-Engagements vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe das Geldhaus darauf verzichtet, ein Extremszenario für die Kernkapitalquote offenzulegen, wie es die Konkurrentin Unicredit getan habe./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 18:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.