NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Die Erträge aus Gebühren und Provisionen dürften sich im ersten Quartal gut entwickelt haben, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dem stünden allerdings belastende regulatorische Vorgaben gegenüber. Im Fokus stünden Aussagen zum Ausstieg aus dem russischen Markt./bek/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2022 / 13:19 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2022 / 13:20 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
