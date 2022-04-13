13.04.2022 15:21:06

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Die Erträge aus Gebühren und Provisionen dürften sich im ersten Quartal gut entwickelt haben, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dem stünden allerdings belastende regulatorische Vorgaben gegenüber. Im Fokus stünden Aussagen zum Ausstieg aus dem russischen Markt./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2022 / 13:19 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2022 / 13:20 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,94 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
39,23%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
1,94 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,53%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen

15:21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.04.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.03.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.03.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1,94 0,26% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15:36 GEA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15:21 UniCredit Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:16 ASOS Neutral UBS AG
15:08 L'Oréal Buy UBS AG
14:10 WACKER CHEMIE Kaufen DZ BANK
13:55 Credit Suisse Neutral UBS AG
13:45 AB InBev Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13:44 Givaudan Neutral UBS AG
13:37 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
13:35 Daimler Truck Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:09 Hypoport Buy Warburg Research
13:07 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
13:02 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
12:59 Givaudan Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:45 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:27 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:26 easyJet Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:25 Sixt Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:03 ASOS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:59 ING Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:57 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:55 NEL ASA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:54 Roche Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
11:53 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:51 Engie Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:49 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:36 Raiffeisen buy Erste Group Bank
11:05 Brenntag Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:53 ASOS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:41 Ahold Delhaize Outperform Bernstein Research
10:39 VINCI Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:38 Beiersdorf Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:32 Fraport Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:31 Software Buy Baader Bank
10:27 Givaudan Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:26 freenet Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:25 SAFRAN Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:25 MTU Aero Engines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:25 Kone Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:25 KION GROUP Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:24 GEA Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:24 Dürr Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:59 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:24 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:23 Airbus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:22 ABB Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:22 Volvo AB Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:22 Schneider Electric Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:18 Siemens Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen