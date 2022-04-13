NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Die Erträge aus Gebühren und Provisionen dürften sich im ersten Quartal gut entwickelt haben, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dem stünden allerdings belastende regulatorische Vorgaben gegenüber. Im Fokus stünden Aussagen zum Ausstieg aus dem russischen Markt./bek/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2022 / 13:19 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2022 / 13:20 / BST



