07.11.2022 13:16:47

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione hob in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ihre Ergebnisschätzungen für die Italiener an. Sie hätten ihre Russland-Risiken enorm gesenkt, der Ausblick klinge besser und die Zwischendividende falle höher aus./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2022 / 00:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2022 / 00:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
2,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,91%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,99%
Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,10 2,19% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

