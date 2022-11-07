Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione hob in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ihre Ergebnisschätzungen für die Italiener an. Sie hätten ihre Russland-Risiken enorm gesenkt, der Ausblick klinge besser und die Zwischendividende falle höher aus./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2022 / 00:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2022 / 00:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,91%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,99%
|Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
