LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione hob in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ihre Ergebnisschätzungen für die Italiener an. Sie hätten ihre Russland-Risiken enorm gesenkt, der Ausblick klinge besser und die Zwischendividende falle höher aus./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2022 / 00:11 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2022 / 00:16 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.