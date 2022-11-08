08.11.2022 17:12:00

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 2,40 auf 2,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. In Reaktion auf den unerwartet hohen Zinsüberschuss der italienischen Großbank habe sie ihre Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2023 und 2024 um bis zu 13 Prozent erhöht, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2022 / 15:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2022 / 15:34 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,15 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20,93%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2,15 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,71%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten