JENOPTIK Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Jenoptik nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Diese seien gut ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Henrik Paganetty in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Mit Blick auf den Umsatz im Gesamtjahr habe sich das Technologieunternehmen etwas optimistischer gezeigt./bek/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2022 / 02:29 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2022 / 02:29 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: JENOPTIK AG Buy
|Unternehmen:
JENOPTIK AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
23,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,74%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
23,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,53%
|Analyst Name::
Henrik Paganetty
|KGV*:
-
