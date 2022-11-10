NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Jenoptik nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Diese seien gut ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Henrik Paganetty in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Mit Blick auf den Umsatz im Gesamtjahr habe sich das Technologieunternehmen etwas optimistischer gezeigt./bek/ngu



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2022 / 02:29 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2022 / 02:29 / ET



