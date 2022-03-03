Philips Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Philips nach Äußerungen des Managements zum ersten Quartal von 36,40 auf 29,20 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern sei träge ins neue Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die vielen Unsicherheiten dürften die Investoren zurückhaltend stimmen./mis/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 21:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
29,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
28,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,38%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
28,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,94%
|Analyst Name::
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philips N.V.mehr Analysen
|12:38
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.22
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.22
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.01.22
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.22
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:38
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.22
|Philips Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips N.V.
|28,37
|-1,53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:19
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|13:18
|London Stock Exchange Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:14
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:09
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:09
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:58
|Ströer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:55
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:55
|CRH Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:54
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:44
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:43
|Prudential Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:38
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:37
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:37
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:36
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:29
|Bayer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:27
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:27
|Enel Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:25
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:25
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:24
|Ströer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:22
|Engie Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:21
|SUSE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:20
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:19
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:52
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|11:50
|Kering Buy
|UBS AG
|11:50
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|11:49
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Hermès Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:43
|Merck Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:41
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:40
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:10
|Ströer Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:04
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:04
|GEA Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:03
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:49
|Drägerwerk vz. Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:35
|KION GROUP Buy
|Baader Bank
|09:07
|Erste Group Bank buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:56
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|08:55
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:50
|GEA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:41
|Evonik Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:29
|Merck Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:15
|Evonik Add
|Baader Bank
|08:14
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:09
|Ströer Buy
|UBS AG
|08:08
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:03
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.