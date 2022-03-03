NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Philips nach Äußerungen des Managements zum ersten Quartal von 36,40 auf 29,20 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern sei träge ins neue Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die vielen Unsicherheiten dürften die Investoren zurückhaltend stimmen./mis/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 21:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.