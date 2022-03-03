03.03.2022 12:38:02

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Philips nach Äußerungen des Managements zum ersten Quartal von 36,40 auf 29,20 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern sei träge ins neue Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die vielen Unsicherheiten dürften die Investoren zurückhaltend stimmen./mis/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2022 / 21:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
29,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
28,52 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2,38%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
28,37 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,94%
Analyst Name::
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:38 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.22 Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.01.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.01.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.22 Philips Buy UBS AG

