25.10.2022 12:50:56
Philips Sell
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Zahlen des Medizintechnikkonzerns hätten den schwachen Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tav/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.10.2022 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Sell
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
13,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,66%
|Rating update:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
12,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,18%
|Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips N.V.
|12,97
|-1,23%
