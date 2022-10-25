FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Zahlen des Medizintechnikkonzerns hätten den schwachen Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tav/gl



