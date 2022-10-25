25.10.2022 12:50:56

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Zahlen des Medizintechnikkonzerns hätten den schwachen Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tav/gl

Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Sell
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
13,04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,66%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
12,97 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,18%
Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

