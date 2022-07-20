Rio Tinto Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 5800 Pence belassen. Seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für den Bergbaukonzern liege 7 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Dividendenvorschlag dürfte wegen des konjunkturellen Gegenwinds konservativ ausfallen./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Hold
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
58,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
47,10 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,13%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
46,98 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,46%
|Analyst Name::
Liam Fitzpatrick
|KGV*:
-
