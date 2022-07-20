20.07.2022 13:01:40

Rio Tinto Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 5800 Pence belassen. Seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für den Bergbaukonzern liege 7 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Dividendenvorschlag dürfte wegen des konjunkturellen Gegenwinds konservativ ausfallen./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Hold
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
58,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
47,10 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23,13%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
46,98 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,46%
Analyst Name::
Liam Fitzpatrick 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:01 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.07.22 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.22 Rio Tinto Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.07.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.07.22 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG

