FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 5800 Pence belassen. Seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für den Bergbaukonzern liege 7 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Dividendenvorschlag dürfte wegen des konjunkturellen Gegenwinds konservativ ausfallen./edh/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.