Rio Tinto Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Das Rohstoffunternehmen habe gute Aussichten, im Klimaschutz eine führende Rolle einzunehmen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derartige Anstrengungen hätten aber ihren Preis./mf/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 02:32 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 02:41 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
42,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
48,60 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,58%
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
48,62 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,61%
Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rio Tinto plc 58,20 -4,28% Rio Tinto plc

