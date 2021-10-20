20.10.2021 12:05:02
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Das Rohstoffunternehmen habe gute Aussichten, im Klimaschutz eine führende Rolle einzunehmen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derartige Anstrengungen hätten aber ihren Preis./mf/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 02:32 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 02:41 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
42,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
48,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,58%
|Rating update:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
48,62 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,61%
|Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plcmehr Analysen
|12:05
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:05
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.21
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.21
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|16.07.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|21.06.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|12:05
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|58,20
|-4,28%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:07
|Michelin Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:06
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:06
|Valeo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:05
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:05
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:02
|Danone Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:00
|Software Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:59
|Daimler Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:57
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:57
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:55
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:55
|Orsted Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:52
|Kering Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:50
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:50
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:50
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|UBS AG
|11:49
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:49
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:49
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|11:48
|Airbus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:47
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:47
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Rheinmetall Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:44
|Nestlé Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:39
|Danone Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:38
|Philips Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:31
|Uniper Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:38
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:37
|Sixt Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:36
|JENOPTIK Add
|Baader Bank
|10:34
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:32
|Roche Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:30
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:29
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:28
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:27
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:08
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:08
|L'Oréal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:08
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:08
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:07
|Unilever Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:27
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:39
|Roche Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:38
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:02
|Danone Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|HeidelbergCement Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:59
|Danone Sell
|UBS AG
|07:57
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:56
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital