18.01.2022 17:01:02

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 5300 auf 5200 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Für den Minenkonzern sei es ein schwieriger Jahresausklang gewesen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte daraufhin seine Gewinnschätzungen und hob Risiken hervor, was die Preisentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr betrifft. Die Zielsetzung für die Abbaumengen im neuen Jahr deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 09:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 09:21 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
52,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
54,67 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,89%
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
54,43 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,46%
Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

