NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 5300 auf 5200 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Für den Minenkonzern sei es ein schwieriger Jahresausklang gewesen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte daraufhin seine Gewinnschätzungen und hob Risiken hervor, was die Preisentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr betrifft. Die Zielsetzung für die Abbaumengen im neuen Jahr deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 09:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 09:21 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
