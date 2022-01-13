NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Scout24 von 71 auf 70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Marcus Diebel passte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Margenprognosen etwas an./ajx/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 18:40 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 18:40 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.