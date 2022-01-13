13.01.2022 22:04:24

Scout24 Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Scout24 von 71 auf 70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Marcus Diebel passte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Margenprognosen etwas an./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 18:40 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 18:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Scout24 Overweight
Unternehmen:
Scout24 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
61,48 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,86%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
59,36 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,92%
Analyst Name::
Marcus Diebel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten