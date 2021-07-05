MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum deutschen Online-Handel auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Euro belassen. Die Verbraucher hätten sich in der Coronakrise an das Einkaufen im Internet gewöhnt und dürften nicht mehr zu dem Kaufverhalten von vor der Krise zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte bevorzugt die Papiere von Zalando, Global Fashion Group, Zooplus und Westwing. Auch Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose hätten als Online-Apotheken Potenzial, allerdings könne sich die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts weiter verzögern./bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 09:37 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.