MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das Jahr 2021 auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Erlöse der Online-Apotheke hätten den unternehmenseigenen Zielen und auch den Konsenserwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Die Geschäftsdynamik habe sich im vierten Quartal verbessert./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2022 / 08:45 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2022 / / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Add
|Kurs*:
102,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,05%
|Rating update:
Add
|Kurs aktuell:
103,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,53%
|Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|101,80
|0,20%
