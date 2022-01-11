11.01.2022 09:21:50

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das Jahr 2021 auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Erlöse der Online-Apotheke hätten den unternehmenseigenen Zielen und auch den Konsenserwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Die Geschäftsdynamik habe sich im vierten Quartal verbessert./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2022 / 08:45 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2022 / / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
102,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
36,05%
Rating update:
Add 		Kurs aktuell:
103,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,53%
Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen

09:21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
22.12.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
22.12.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
21.12.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
21.12.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 101,80 0,20% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

09:55 UBS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:32 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:25 ABB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:25 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:25 Siemens Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:23 Knorr-Bremse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
08:56 Fresenius Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:53 ABOUT YOU Add Baader Bank
08:51 CompuGroup Medical Add Baader Bank
08:18 Vantage Towers Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:17 ams Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:50 Givaudan Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:49 Air Liquide Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:48 Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:40 Symrise Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:27 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
07:21 TeamViewer Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07:13 Software Underweight Barclays Capital
07:12 SAP Overweight Barclays Capital
07:11 Nemetschek Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10.01.22 ING Group Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 Richemont Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 Kering Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 PUMA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 adidas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.22 AstraZeneca Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 Air Liquide Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 Uniper Market-Perform Bernstein Research
10.01.22 E.ON Outperform Bernstein Research
10.01.22 RWE Outperform Bernstein Research
10.01.22 Orsted Outperform Bernstein Research
10.01.22 Daimler Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 S&T Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.01.22 Zalando Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10.01.22 Fresenius Medical Care Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10.01.22 Air Liquide Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10.01.22 CEWE Stiftung Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.01.22 Vitesco Technologies Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 UBS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 UniCredit Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 Commerzbank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 Deutsche Bank Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.22 Prosus Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.01.22 BAT Overweight Barclays Capital
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen