05.05.2022 11:53:03

Shop Apotheke Europe NV

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe einen soliden Jahresstart hingelegt und ihre Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 08:52 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
87,58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14,18%
Rating update:
Add 		Kurs aktuell:
88,18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,40%
Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:53 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
11:07 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
27.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
06.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV

