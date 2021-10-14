> > > >
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Die Sorgen bezüglich der Verzögerung des E-Rezept-Starts in Deutschland seien überzogen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Jüngste Daten unter anderem zur Verbreitung des elektronischen Heilberufsausweises zeigten eine klar positive Entwicklung./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2021 / 11:06 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2021 / 11:06 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
201,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
134,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
49,89%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
134,20 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,78%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

