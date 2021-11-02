> > > >
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Im Rahmen einer Telefonkonferenz habe es kaum wirkliche Neuigkeiten gegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Einführung von E-Rezepten im Jahr 2022 sehe er etwas differenzierter, betonte der Experte. Er geht davon aus, dass der Online-Handel von Medikamenten die angepeilte zehnprozentige Durchdringung mittelfristig überschreiten wird./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 15:25 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 15:25 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
201,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
135,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
48,23%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
136,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,47%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

