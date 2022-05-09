NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel hält es in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie für möglich, dass bei einem Treffen der Agentur Gematik ein weiterer Fahrplan für das E-Rezept abgesprochen werde. Er verwies dabei neben der Definition von Zielen für das zweite Halbjahr auf eine mögliche Deklarierung des E-Rezeptes als Standard für privatärztliche Verrechnungen schon im Juli. Nach Einschätzung des Experten öffnet sich damit ein milliardenschwerer Markt schneller als erwartet./tih/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2022 / 20:21 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2022 / 20:21 / ET



