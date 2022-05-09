Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel hält es in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie für möglich, dass bei einem Treffen der Agentur Gematik ein weiterer Fahrplan für das E-Rezept abgesprochen werde. Er verwies dabei neben der Definition von Zielen für das zweite Halbjahr auf eine mögliche Deklarierung des E-Rezeptes als Standard für privatärztliche Verrechnungen schon im Juli. Nach Einschätzung des Experten öffnet sich damit ein milliardenschwerer Markt schneller als erwartet./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2022 / 20:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2022 / 20:21 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
201,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
87,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
129,50%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
88,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
125,89%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|12:22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.04.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|88,48
|1,03%
