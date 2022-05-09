09.05.2022 12:22:33

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel hält es in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie für möglich, dass bei einem Treffen der Agentur Gematik ein weiterer Fahrplan für das E-Rezept abgesprochen werde. Er verwies dabei neben der Definition von Zielen für das zweite Halbjahr auf eine mögliche Deklarierung des E-Rezeptes als Standard für privatärztliche Verrechnungen schon im Juli. Nach Einschätzung des Experten öffnet sich damit ein milliardenschwerer Markt schneller als erwartet./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2022 / 20:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2022 / 20:21 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
201,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
87,58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
129,50%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
88,98 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
125,89%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
05.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
27.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research

