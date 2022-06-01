Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Presseberichten zum Start des deutschen E-Rezeptes auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 144 Euro belassen. Es sehe so aus, als ob es endlich eine Einigung aller beteiligten Parteien auf eine schrittweise Einführung gebe, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Über die nächsten Schritte sei man sich offenbar einig, aber es gebe weiter keinen klaren Plan, wann E-Rezepte in Deutschland verpflichtend würden. Für Online-Apotheken sei dies eine schlechte Nachricht. Das Potenzial digitalisierter Rezepte bleibe für diese aber groß./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
144,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
100,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42,72%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
99,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,07%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
|
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|100,40
|-1,52%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
