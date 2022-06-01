HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Presseberichten zum Start des deutschen E-Rezeptes auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 144 Euro belassen. Es sehe so aus, als ob es endlich eine Einigung aller beteiligten Parteien auf eine schrittweise Einführung gebe, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Über die nächsten Schritte sei man sich offenbar einig, aber es gebe weiter keinen klaren Plan, wann E-Rezepte in Deutschland verpflichtend würden. Für Online-Apotheken sei dies eine schlechte Nachricht. Das Potenzial digitalisierter Rezepte bleibe für diese aber groß./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ



