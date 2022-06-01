01.06.2022 13:10:11

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Presseberichten zum Start des deutschen E-Rezeptes auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 144 Euro belassen. Es sehe so aus, als ob es endlich eine Einigung aller beteiligten Parteien auf eine schrittweise Einführung gebe, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Über die nächsten Schritte sei man sich offenbar einig, aber es gebe weiter keinen klaren Plan, wann E-Rezepte in Deutschland verpflichtend würden. Für Online-Apotheken sei dies eine schlechte Nachricht. Das Potenzial digitalisierter Rezepte bleibe für diese aber groß./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
144,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
100,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
42,72%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
99,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,07%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:10 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
08:32 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
30.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 100,40 -1,52% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

