FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 175 auf 160 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe erwartungsgemäß gute Kennziffern vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.06.2022 / 06:40 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
94,62 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
69,10%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
94,96 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
68,49%
Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

