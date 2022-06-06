FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 175 auf 160 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe erwartungsgemäß gute Kennziffern vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.06.2022 / 06:40 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.