06.06.2022 11:12:21
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 175 auf 160 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe erwartungsgemäß gute Kennziffern vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.06.2022 / 06:40 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
160,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
94,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
69,10%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
94,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
68,49%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
