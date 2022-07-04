Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke vor Halbjahreszahlen von 201 auf 170 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke sei erfolgreich darin, stets ein stabiles Wachstum mit verschreibungsfreien Medikamenten zu erzielen - auch in einem herausfordernden Umfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität sollte sich im zweiten Quartal gegenüber dem Jahresauftakt nochmals verbessert haben. Die langfristige Wachstumsstory sei intakt. Mit dem E-Rezept komme ein Treiber hinzu./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 08:02 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 08:02 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
170,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
75,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
124,87%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
80,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
112,45%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|80,02
|-6,32%
