NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach Quartalseckdaten auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld ordentlich abgeschnitten und seine Erwartungen knapp übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie dürfte positiv darauf reagieren./gl/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 01:30 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 01:30 / ET





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.