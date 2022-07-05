Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach Quartalseckdaten auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld ordentlich abgeschnitten und seine Erwartungen knapp übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie dürfte positiv darauf reagieren./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 01:30 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 01:30 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
170,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
81,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
108,59%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
89,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
90,37%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|87,24
|11,08%
