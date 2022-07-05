05.07.2022 07:43:23

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach Quartalseckdaten auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld ordentlich abgeschnitten und seine Erwartungen knapp übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie dürfte positiv darauf reagieren./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 01:30 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 01:30 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
170,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
81,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
108,59%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
89,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
90,37%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

