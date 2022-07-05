05.07.2022 10:15:33

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzdynamik der Online-Apotheke habe sich verbessert und seine Erwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 08:39 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
88,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24,63%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
89,14 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,40%
Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

