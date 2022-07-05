Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzdynamik der Online-Apotheke habe sich verbessert und seine Erwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 08:39 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
