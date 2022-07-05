MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzdynamik der Online-Apotheke habe sich verbessert und seine Erwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl



