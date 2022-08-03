Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Quartalszahlen hätten nur wenig Neues gegenüber den vorab veröffentlichten Eckdaten ergeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Fokus liege auf Nachrichten zur Einführung des E-Rezepts und hier insbesondere den Gematik-Qualitätskriterien für die Erweiterung der ersten Testregion./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2022 / 02:04 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2022 / 02:04 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
170,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
98,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
72,27%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
93,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,52%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
