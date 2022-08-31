NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Eine offizielle Stellungnahme des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums zum elektronischen Rezept habe am Dienstag wichtige strittige Punkte ausgeräumt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Darüber hinaus dränge der Bundesgesundheitsminister auf eine schnelle Einführung, wobei er auf eine Lösung über die elektronische Gesundheitskarte für Online-Apotheken sowie E-Mail- und SMS-Optionen hingewiesen habe. Insbesondere verwies Thiel auf eine Mitteilung der Gematik, wonach eine "komfortable und praxistaugliche Lösung für Versand- und Onlineapotheken" und deren Kunden derzeit eruiert werde./ck/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2022 / 06:54 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2022 / 06:54 / ET



