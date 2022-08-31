31.08.2022 14:16:38

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Eine offizielle Stellungnahme des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums zum elektronischen Rezept habe am Dienstag wichtige strittige Punkte ausgeräumt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Darüber hinaus dränge der Bundesgesundheitsminister auf eine schnelle Einführung, wobei er auf eine Lösung über die elektronische Gesundheitskarte für Online-Apotheken sowie E-Mail- und SMS-Optionen hingewiesen habe. Insbesondere verwies Thiel auf eine Mitteilung der Gematik, wonach eine "komfortable und praxistaugliche Lösung für Versand- und Onlineapotheken" und deren Kunden derzeit eruiert werde./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2022 / 06:54 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2022 / 06:54 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
56,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
148,67%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
56,34 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
148,49%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

