Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Eine offizielle Stellungnahme des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums zum elektronischen Rezept habe am Dienstag wichtige strittige Punkte ausgeräumt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Darüber hinaus dränge der Bundesgesundheitsminister auf eine schnelle Einführung, wobei er auf eine Lösung über die elektronische Gesundheitskarte für Online-Apotheken sowie E-Mail- und SMS-Optionen hingewiesen habe. Insbesondere verwies Thiel auf eine Mitteilung der Gematik, wonach eine "komfortable und praxistaugliche Lösung für Versand- und Onlineapotheken" und deren Kunden derzeit eruiert werde./ck/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2022 / 06:54 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2022 / 06:54 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
56,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
148,67%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
56,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
148,49%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|14:16
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:30
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:16
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:30
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:16
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:30
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|56,44
|-0,60%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:24
|Givaudan Sell
|UBS AG
|14:23
|Renault Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:22
|SAP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:16
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:10
|Zur Rose Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:21
|Roche Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:19
|CRH Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:17
|L'Oréal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:17
|Givaudan Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:16
|SAP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:15
|Airbus Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:47
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|09:53
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:48
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:45
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:35
|Bayer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:34
|Mercedes-Benz Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:33
|Volkswagen Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09:33
|BMW Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:32
|Dermapharm Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:31
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:31
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:30
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:29
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:28
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:27
|Nagarro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:26
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:23
|Bechtle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:22
|Zur Rose Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:21
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:20
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:19
|SMA Solar Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:19
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:19
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:18
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:17
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:17
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:16
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:13
|Basler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:06
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:59
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:57
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:52
|Credit Suisse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:51
|ASOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:17
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:09
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:07
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:05
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets