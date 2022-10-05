HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 125 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung stütze die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahl der aktiven Kunden steige weiter. Ein positives operatives Quartalsergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) sei nicht erwartet worden. Die Einführung des deutschen E-Rezeptes mache zwar nur kleine Fortschritte, die Shop Apotheke bleibe aber exzellent positioniert, um davon zu profitieren./tih/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ



