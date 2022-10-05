Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 125 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung stütze die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahl der aktiven Kunden steige weiter. Ein positives operatives Quartalsergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) sei nicht erwartet worden. Die Einführung des deutschen E-Rezeptes mache zwar nur kleine Fortschritte, die Shop Apotheke bleibe aber exzellent positioniert, um davon zu profitieren./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
125,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
45,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
171,86%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
172,15%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
08:49
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Warburg Research
08:47
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Baader Bank
07:59
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.10.22
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
30.09.22
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|45,54
|3,71%
