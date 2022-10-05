05.10.2022 08:49:14

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 125 Euro belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung stütze die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahl der aktiven Kunden steige weiter. Ein positives operatives Quartalsergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) sei nicht erwartet worden. Die Einführung des deutschen E-Rezeptes mache zwar nur kleine Fortschritte, die Shop Apotheke bleibe aber exzellent positioniert, um davon zu profitieren./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
125,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45,98 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
171,86%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
45,93 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
172,15%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:49 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
08:47 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
07:59 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.09.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital

Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Shop Apotheke Europe NV

