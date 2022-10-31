MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Analyst Volker Bosse lobte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie das "starke" Zahlenwerk der Versandapotheke zum dritten Quartal sowie die bekräftigten Jahresziele. Der Schwachpunkt indes sei der Barmittelverbrauch./ck/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 08:42 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.