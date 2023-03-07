NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die schon vorab veröffentlichten Umsatzzahlen der Online-Apotheke hätten nicht überrascht, der Fokus liege auf dem überraschend hohen bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) sowie auf dem sehr starken Ausblick auf den freien Barmittelzufluss 2023. Dieser sollte Aufwärtsdruck auf die Konsensschätzungen ausüben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek



