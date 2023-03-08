Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 100 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen des Medikamentenversenders für das vierte Quartal hätten die exzellente Stellung des Unternehmens gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das unterstreiche auch der starke Ausblick für das laufende Jahr. Shop Apotheke sei gut für einen wirtschaftlichen Abschwung gewappnet./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 08:41 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 08:45 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
71,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
53,63%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
71,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,95%
|Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
