03.05.2023

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 128 auf 130 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe besser als erwartet abschnitten, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei in der Lage, Größe und die neue halbautomatische Lagerinfrastruktur in Ertragskraft umzuwandeln./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 18:50 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / 07:58 / MESZ

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA 		Kursziel:
130,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
88,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
47,23%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
88,28 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,26%
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

