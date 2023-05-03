Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 128 auf 130 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe besser als erwartet abschnitten, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei in der Lage, Größe und die neue halbautomatische Lagerinfrastruktur in Ertragskraft umzuwandeln./la/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 18:50 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / 07:58 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|
Kursziel:
130,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
88,30 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
47,23%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
88,28 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,26%
|
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|10:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|88,44
|-0,07%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:28
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10:27
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:25
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:23
|Porsche Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:21
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:20
|Porsche Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:20
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:20
|UniCredit Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:18
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:15
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:09
|Porsche Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:47
|Stellantis Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:46
|TeamViewer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:37
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:15
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:07
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:42
|Lufthansa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:41
|Deutsche Post Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:39
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:33
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:26
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:25
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:05
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|08:04
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:03
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:53
|Unilever Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:52
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:51
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:50
|Siemens Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:49
|GEA Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:47
|Deutsche Post Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07:46
|BBVA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:41
|Bayer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:41
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:20
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:12
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:10
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06:44
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:43
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.23
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.23
|Pfizer Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.23
|Nemetschek Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.05.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.05.23
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.23
|Unilever Underperform
|Bernstein Research